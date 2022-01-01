Go
Toast

Bulla Gastrobar

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

5335 NW 87 AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Meatballs$12.00
Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce
Patatas Bravas$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Serrano Ham Croquettes$8.50
Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly
Pan con Tomate$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
Margherita Flatbread$10.00
Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano
Potato Tortilla$8.00
"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
See full menu

Location

5335 NW 87 AVE

DORAL FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bunnie Cakes

No reviews yet

OUR HEART WITH EVERY CUPCAKE

Pisco y Nazca

No reviews yet

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

Barbakoa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bachour Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston