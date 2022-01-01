Go
Bulla Gastrobar image
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Bulla Gastrobar

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

2105 Reviews

$$

6007 Legacy Dr

Plano, TX 75024

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Skewers$10.50
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
Meatballs$12.00
Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Churros (6)$8.50
Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Margherita Flatbread$10.00
Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Paella Seafood$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

6007 Legacy Dr, Plano TX 75024

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Your new obsession: fresh Belgian Liege Waffles made from scratch

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Chilangos

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

A nostalgic burger spot serving reinvented burgers, shakes and fries

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Neapolitan-certified pizza baked to perfection in a fiery oven

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Bulla Gastrobar

orange star4.6 • 2105 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston