Go
Toast

Bulla Gastrobar

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

930 S HOWARD AVE • $$

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Steak with Grits$32.00
Spanish paprika rubbed C.A.B. Sirloin, Mahón cheese grits, sautéed vegetables, whipped serrano butter
Churros (12)$12.00
Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce
Potato Tortilla$8.00
"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
Fam Paella Mixta$65.00
Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas
Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On$24.00
24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly
Churros (6)$8.00
Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp$13.00
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Fam Chicken Paella$48.00
Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas
Bulla Burger$15.50
Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

930 S HOWARD AVE

TAMPA FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Water + Flour

No reviews yet

Pasta, Pizza, Sushi...Oh My!

Daily Eats

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Brunch, Brinner!

Sweet Soul & MOOD

No reviews yet

Sweet Soul is open from 8am - 9pm daily
MOOD is open from 7am - 2pm Sunday and Tuesday - Saturday. MOOD is closed on Monday.

Chill Brothers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston