Bulla Gastrobar
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
930 S HOWARD AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
930 S HOWARD AVE
TAMPA FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Water + Flour
Pasta, Pizza, Sushi...Oh My!
Daily Eats
Breakfast, Brunch, Brinner!
Sweet Soul & MOOD
Sweet Soul is open from 8am - 9pm daily
MOOD is open from 7am - 2pm Sunday and Tuesday - Saturday. MOOD is closed on Monday.
Chill Brothers
Come in and enjoy!