BBC Ridgeland

"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."

879 Lake Harbour Drive

Popular Items

Sloppy Joe Sliders$10.95
Four Certified Angus Beef Sliders with Queso Fondue on Hawaiian Buns.
The Bulldog$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
Philly Spring Rolls$7.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Mushroom & Swiss$12.95
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
The Bryant$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
*Tea Sweetened$2.25
Kids Jr Bully Burger$4.95
Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Good Mornin$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
Patty Melt$11.95
House-Made Burger Patty, Gruyere, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.
Location

Ridgeland MS

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
