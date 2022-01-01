Go
BBC Tupelo

"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."

311 South Gloster St

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$4.95
*Tea Sweetened$2.25
Philly Spring Rolls$7.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Kids Jr Bully Burger$4.95
The Bryant$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
Fried Cheese Curds$7.95
Served with marinara.
The Bulldog$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
Location

311 South Gloster St

Tupelo MS

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
