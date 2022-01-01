Bulldog Pizza Eastern Ave

Nhinjo South Western

Raising three young boys of our own, we understand the demands on your time and the importance of having a well balanced, nutritious meal.

We promise to always serve the highest quality proteins, vegetables, and whole grains when possible. Our staff will prepare your meal fresh when you order.

Nhinja Sushi & Wok strives to be fast, fun, and fresh just like our sons-Mikey, Kobe, and JoJo.

From our family to yours,

Kang and Mary Nhin

