Bulldogs Bar & Grill

If you think Bulldogs is your average sports bar, think again -- we're Galloway's favorite place to watch the game, get a brew, and enjoy a bite. Whether you're kicking back after a long day at work, catching up over happy hour with friends, or out with the family, there's something for everyone here. We're in the business of giving the people what they want, from our famous stromboli, to late-night $1 tacos (eat in only). So go ahead: Peruse a menu and pick a channel. Trust us, you'll lap it up.

GRILL

743 West White Horse Pike • $

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Waffle$5.50
19" Plain Pizza$15.00
Bowl Shrimp Bisque$6.00
Lg Mashed Potato Bowl$9.00
Garlic mashed potatoes topped with corn, cheddar cheese, chicken fingers and brown gravy served with bread.
Full Regular Cut$5.00
Half Regular Cut$3.50
6 Tails$8.00
Fired and tossed in your choice of sauce
10 Wings$12.00
Fried crisp and tossed in your choice of sauce
Bulldog Salad$9.00
Spring Mix with candied walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of protein
Philly Stromboli Large$17.00
Philly meat, sauteed onions and American cheese served with marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Takeout

Location

743 West White Horse Pike

Egg Harbor City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
