Bullet Grill House

Bullet Grill House is a family restaurant in the heart of Point Blank, Texas. We have great food, fun atmosphere and a great selection of beer and wine.
Looking forward to hosting you soon!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

401 State Highway 156 • $$

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

401 State Highway 156

Point Blank TX

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
