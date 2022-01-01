Go
Bullfinchs

FRENCH FRIES

730 Boston Post Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)

Popular Items

Black & Blue Filet$40.00
Grilled 8 ounce filet mignon; topped with a blend of cracked, black pepper, savory blue cheese and extra virgin olive oil; served over crashed potatoes, crispy fried leeks and vegetables (gluten free)
Spicy Cauliflower$14.00
Tossed with spicy sauce, served with blue cheese crumbles and celery chips
chicken and waffles$28.00
fried chicken thigh, served with honey-dijon butter, waffles and coleslaw
Vegetable Dumplings$14.00
Six crispy dumplings; served with a trio of dipping sauces; sweet chili, honey ginger, caramelized soy
Bang Bang Shrimp$14.00
Fried baby shrimp, served with sweet chili aioli, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Short Ribs$38.00
Topped with red wine reduction. Served with horseradish/sour cream, and cheddar crashed potatoes, and vegetables
pork chop$32.00
grilled, served with spicy braised greens and roasted fingerling potatoes
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, fresh grated Parmesan, white anchovies and homemade croutons: with Caesar dressing
Bullfinch Salad$12.00
Fresh gourmet greens, goat cheese, spicy pecans and dried cranberries: with the Richardson family vinaigrette
Pecan Chicken$28.00
Two pecan crusted chicken breasts with squash ravioli and goat cheeses cream sauce; topped with bacon, craisins and Parmesan. Served with vegetables
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

730 Boston Post Road

Sudbury MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

