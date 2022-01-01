Go
Bullhead Smokehouse - 9570 Berger Rd Suite K

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9570 Berger Rd Suite K

Columbia, MD 21046

Menu

Most Popular

Plain Fries
$5.00
Old Bay Fries
$5.00
Black Beans
$4.00
Bean & Rice
$4.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Taco
$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Chicken Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Tacos

Chicken Taco
$5.00
Mac And Cheese

Mac & Cheese
$5.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

9570 Berger Rd Suite K, Columbia MD 21046

Directions

