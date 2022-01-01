Go
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

Take out and Delivery until further notice. Order take out through our Online MENU or use Postmates for deliveries.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

8199 clairemont mesa blvd • $$

Avg 4 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Bacon Burger$11.50
Topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce.
Lemon Chicken$14.50
Two 6 oz. chicken breasts sautéed in a creamy lemon sauce with mushrooms, and artichokes served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.
Appetizer Sampler$15.50
Five jumbo Buffalo wings, two potato skins, and three breaded chicken tenders served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.75
Three deep fried chicken strips tossed with Frank’s® RedHot® sauce over a bed of lettuce served with ranch dressing.
Cheese Quesadilla$9.75
Melted jack and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla served with sour cream, salsa fresca, guacamole and jalepenos.
Cobb Salad$12.75
Lettuce piled high with black olives, avocado, turkey, cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumbles.
Chicken Penne Pasta$13.50
Charbroiled chicken breast and penne pasta tossed with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or spicy chipotle cream sauce and served with garlic bread.
Tri-Tip Rub Sandwich$12.50
Dry rub tri-tip on a toasted baguette with tomato bruschetta, spicy chipotle sauce, mixed greens and feta crumbles
French Dip Sandwich$11.75
Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce
The Club Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8199 clairemont mesa blvd

san diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

