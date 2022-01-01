FLETC Student Center
CLOSED!
1131 Chapel Crossing Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1131 Chapel Crossing Rd.
Brunswick GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mr. Shuck's Food Truck
Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!
Tipsy McFly's
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Shuck's Seafood
Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!
WRAP HAPPY, LLC
Come in and enjoy!