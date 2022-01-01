Go
FLETC Student Center

CLOSED!

1131 Chapel Crossing Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sprite$0.93
Wings$5.99
Mild, Buffalo, Hot, Dry Rub, Blackened, Teriyaki, BBQ, Lemon Pepper
Fries$1.50
Add Cheese, Chili, Bacon, Jalapenos, and/or Ranch
Coke$0.93
Personal Pan Pizza$4.50
Hamburger$7.49
6 oz Hamburger on Brioche Bun W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Chef's Salad$7.99
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Chicken Breast,
Lettuce Blend, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cheese
Tenders$6.49
Fried, Blackened or Grilled Chicken Breast Tenders Served Naked or Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried, Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast Served on a Brioche Bun W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Dressing$0.25
Location

Brunswick GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Mr. Shuck's Food Truck

Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!

Tipsy McFly's

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Shuck's Seafood

WRAP HAPPY, LLC

Come in and enjoy!

