Go
Toast

Bullseye Pub & Eatery

We specialize in providing the right mix of atmosphere, food choice, and fun for any occasion. We have a custom built bar, comfortable tables, and the newest dart venue in the area. We hope to serve you for lunch, happy hour, or a full dinner for the family. Stop in for a great time and great food.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

119 S Main St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

WINGS Twelve Bone-Less$13.95
SANDWICH Grilled Chicken Club$12.95
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar + mayo on a brioche bun
WINGS Twelve Traditional$16.95
APP Quesadillas$8.95
grilled flour tortilla filled with cheddar-jack, tomato, red onion + salsa & sour cream (add taco beef, grilled chicken breast meat or pulled pork +$2 each)
MAC Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
mac & cheese version of our signature bacon cheeseburger w/ tomatoes & onions
APP Pulled Pork Sliders$8.95
two house-made pulled pork sliders w/ coleslaw + bullseye #2 sweet bbq sauce & pickle-slice topper
APP Street Tacos$9.95
three beef, chicken or pulled pork soft street tacos, lettuce, pico, cheddar-jack, lime wedge + salsa & sour cream
SANDWICH Reuben$12.95
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marbled rye bread + thousand island dressing
MAC Philly-Mac$11.95
a creamy queso sauce with philly cheesesteak & mixed peppers
SANDWICH B.L.T.$11.95
8 slices bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

119 S Main St.

Algonquin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cucina Bella

No reviews yet

Cucina Bella, an award winning Italian Restaurant located in
the heart of Downtown Algonquin,
offers authentic Italian cuisine accompanied by a vast selection of wine and desserts.
Combining creative dishes and serving "just like Nonna" recipes,
Cucina Bella enhances the true Italian dining experience that has earned the
award-winning titles.
With an open kitchen, adorned by brick walls and stained glass it creates a cozy feeling that welcomes family and friends.

Port Edward Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Algonquin Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Hours this week. Monday -Friday 11:00-5:00

Montarra Grill

No reviews yet

A hidden gem of the Northwest Suburbs. Come enjoy downtown dining without the drive!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston