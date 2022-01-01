Bullseye Pub
SW Portland neighborhood sports bar with great food and spirits.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
4835 SW Pomona St • $
Location
4835 SW Pomona St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
