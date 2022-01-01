Go
Toast

Bullseye Pub

SW Portland neighborhood sports bar with great food and spirits.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

4835 SW Pomona St • $

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries (SM)$4.50
Bullseye Bento$12.00
Rice, veggies, teriyaki sauce and choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu  Add egg* or avocado 1.50
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side
Taco Wrap$15.00
House greens, black beans, pico de gallo, habanero cheese, green onions, topped with tortilla strips and a side of salsa and sour cream. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken or pulled pork
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
BBQ Salad$13.00
House greens, grilled bell peppers and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of smoked brisket, grilled chicken, or pulled pork with BBQ sauce
BBQ Pork Melt$12.00
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & grilled onions, grilled on sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles served on a pub bun; sauce upon request
Fish-n-Chips
Deep fried cod includes coleslaw and choice of side. 3 pc - $12.95 / 5 pc - $15.95
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, avocado and pico de gallo with sour cream and salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

4835 SW Pomona St

Portland OR

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Livi's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Deliciousness at your fingertips 24/7!!! With 30+ years practicing and serving recipes from grandparents in Jalisco, Mexico, you are sure to find some original dishes that were served at the dinner table growing up. These recipes have been perfected by Livi herself as the kitchen queen that she is, given her experience since she was a child. Such a perfectionist and clean freak, your defiantly in for a treat! Margaritas and beers also served here until our full bar and lottery machines open up! Indoor seating also available 24/7. Anything on the menu, when you want it!!!

The Ship Tavern

No reviews yet

Where Ship Happens!

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston