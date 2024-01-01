Go
Main picView gallery

Bullvinos - St. Paul - 289 5TH ST East

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

289 5TH ST East

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

289 5TH ST East, Saint Paul MN 55101

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant - St Paul- Lowertown
orange starNo Reviews
308 E Prince St. Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Dark Horse Bar and Eatery - St Paul
orange starNo Reviews
250 7th Street East Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Big River Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
280 5th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
237 7th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul
orange starNo Reviews
209 E 4th street Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Lost Fox - 213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101
orange starNo Reviews
213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101 Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Saint Paul

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bullvinos - St. Paul - 289 5TH ST East

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston