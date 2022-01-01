Go
Bun Bun Bao

1671 E Colorado

Popular Items

Curry Chicken Bao 2pcs$6.50
Steamed curry chicken buns (contains Chicken, curry, wheat, milk and soy)
Har Gow 4pcs$5.95
Chicken Bites 10pcs$5.95
(contains chicken, wheat, soy bean and egg)
Lo Mai Gai 2pcs$6.50
Traditional Cantonese Sticky Rice filled with chicken, pork sausage and mushrooms wrapped in Lotus Leaf (contains wheat, soy bean and oyster)
Teriyaki Pork Bao 2pcs$6.50
Steamed Teriyaki BBQ Pork Bao (contains BBQ Pork, Teriyaki sauce, wheat flour)
Vegetable Egg Roll 2pcs$2.25
contain vegetable
Golden Pork Bao 3pcs$6.50
(contains pork, vegetable, wheat, soy, oyster, and egg)
Siu Mai 4pcs$5.95
Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Pork, Shrimp and Shiitake Mushroom filling wrapped in wanton (contains pork, shrimp, wheat, egg, soybean, and capelin roe)
French Fries$3.25
Golden crisp French fries seasoned with salt
Chicken Bun Bun Bao$6.95
Lightly breaded crispy all-natural chicken breast, Asian slaw, spicy mayo and sweet pickles on a fluffy steamed bun.
Location

1671 E Colorado

Pasadena CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
