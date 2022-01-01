Go
Bundoo Khan - Fullerton

From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!

2736 Nutwood Avenue

Popular Items

Beef Bihari Boti$14.00
Naan$2.00
Beef Gola Kabob$10.00
Chicken Malai Boti$13.00
Beef Seekh Kabob 12PC$13.00
Chicken Tikka Breast$9.00
Falooda$6.00
Paratha (L)$3.00
Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh$7.00
Garlic Naan$3.00
Location

Fullerton CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
