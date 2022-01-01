Go
Bungalow at Juanita Beach

Bungalow is colorful, relaxing, and an inviting place to share cool drinks and light fare with the neighborhood. Like our menu, the cocktails and atmosphere of Bungalow lean towards the island life and the staff is filled with a joyful team of Kirkland residents.

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
FISH TACO$5.00
POUTINE$11.00
SPAM SLIDER$4.00
SPAM MUSUBI$4.00
BUNGALOW WINGS$15.00
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
HULI HULI CHICKEN$17.00
VEGGIE TACO$4.00
KALUA PORK SANDWICH$16.00
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive

Kirkland WA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
