Go
A map showing the location of Bunha Faun - 152 Lancaster AveView gallery

Bunha Faun - 152 Lancaster Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

152 Lancaster Ave

Malvern, PA 19355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

152 Lancaster Ave, Malvern PA 19355

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Farmhouse at People's Light
orange starNo Reviews
39 Conestoga Road Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
orange star4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Dixie Picnic
orange starNo Reviews
215 Lancaster Ave Frazer, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant:Malvern - 215 Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
215 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
245 Lancaster Avenue Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Farm Boy Fresh
orange starNo Reviews
43 Lancaster Avenue East Whiteland Township, PA 19355
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Malvern

Brick & Brew - Malvern
orange star4.2 • 1,268
400 E King St Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
McKenzie Brew House
orange star4.2 • 1,099
240 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Taco + Bar - Malvern
orange star4.6 • 647
30 Liberty Blvd #160 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
orange star4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
orange star4.4 • 479
490 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Malvern

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bunha Faun - 152 Lancaster Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston