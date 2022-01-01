Go
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille

Here at Bunker's we want to be sure all guest are able to order something that fits their taste. We offer plenty of Smokehouse style dishes but also have Grille offerings for those that don't care for the smoked meats. Here you will feel as though your always amongst friends. We have a big city vibe and appearance but are located on a main street corner of a small town location. We offer four Dinning areas of seating, so if your looking to enjoy the outdoors, a quite romantic evening for two, catch a sporting event in the bar or just a night out with a large group of family or friends, Bunker's will have your seating preference covered! So come on in, you know you want to!

SALADS • BBQ

128 S Jefferson St

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)

Treasure Hunter Trophy Wife Chardonnay Bottle$45.99
128 S Jefferson St

Hastings MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
