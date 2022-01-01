Bunnyman Brewing
Urban Legends, Local Stories & Serious, Quality Beer.
Bunnyman Brewing, a microbrewery in the Fairfax/Burke area, crafts high-quality beers with an exciting rotation of unique variations. We invite you to come by, relax, have a beer, and tell some local stories and maybe even spot the legendary Bunnyman. Bring a friend though because you don’t ever want to drink alone.
5583 Guinea Rd
Popular Items
Location
5583 Guinea Rd
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chi Mc - Burke Location
Come in and enjoy!
El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Curry House
Estimated Prep time 15-20 Mins
Roaming Rooster
Come in and enjoy!