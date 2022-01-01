Go
Bunnyman Brewing

Urban Legends, Local Stories & Serious, Quality Beer.
Bunnyman Brewing, a microbrewery in the Fairfax/Burke area, crafts high-quality beers with an exciting rotation of unique variations. We invite you to come by, relax, have a beer, and tell some local stories and maybe even spot the legendary Bunnyman. Bring a friend though because you don’t ever want to drink alone.

5583 Guinea Rd

Standard Fit T-Shirt Red Black Logo$18.00
5583 Guinea Rd

Fairfax VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
