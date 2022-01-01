Go
Buona Beef

Buona Beef is a Family-Owned fast casual restaurant featuring Chicago Classics such as Italian Beef, Burgers, and Chicago-Style Hot Dogs.

1601 19th Street

Popular Items

Hamburger$7.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion
Buona Beef 7"$9.95
Our famous Italian Beef sliced thin and served in it's own natural juices. Served with your choice of peppers.
Chicago Style Hot Dog$12.95
Beef & Sausage Combo$10.95
Chicago Style Dog$5.95
Jumbo all-beef hot dog, mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, pickle, tomato, celery salt
Cheese Fry$4.95
Thick Cut Fries served with a side of aged cheddar cheese sauce
Cheeseburger$8.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)
Italian Beefless Sandwich$9.95
A plant based twist on our classic Italian Beef sandwich
Large Fry$3.95
Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries
Location

1601 19th Street

DENVER CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

