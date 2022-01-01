Go
A map showing the location of Buona Forchetta - Encinitas
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Buona Forchetta - Encinitas

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1079 Reviews

$$

250 N Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bruna$19.00
Sergio$19.00
Buona Forchetta$17.00
Artichokes$16.00
Focaccia$6.00
Juna$19.00
Fattore$10.00
Margherita$13.00
Polpettine$13.00
Tiramisu$10.00

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

250 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Death by Tequila

No reviews yet

Modern Baja Cuisine & Tequila Bar

Prager Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.

Home & Away

No reviews yet

Beer. BBQ. Cocktails. Food.
Craft Everything.

Better Buzz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buona Forchetta - Encinitas

orange star4.6 • 1079 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston