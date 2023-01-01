Buonasera La Mesa - 8273 La Mesa Boulevard
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
8273 La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa CA 91942
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa - 8323 La Mesa Blvd.
No Reviews
8323 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Mesa
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant