Burbank restaurants you'll love

Hank's... a deli of sorts
4315 W Riverside Drive, Burbank
|Popular items
|Number 1
|$10.50
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon or homemade turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli
|Number 3
|$15.00
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
|Number 4
|$11.50
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
Milano Cafe & Deli
269 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|Popular items
|Salmon (Grilled w/Lemon sauce)
|$14.99
WIld caught Salmon simply grilled
|Cannoli (Choc Chip)
|$3.79
Typical Italian cannoli shells filled with ricotta or mascarpone and garnished with tiny chocolate chips or nuts.
|Caprese Sand & Pesto w/2oz Chips
|$8.99
Tomato, mozzarella, pesto & arugula
Favoritea Cafe
928 N San Fernando Blvd STE D, Burbank
|Popular items
|House Milk Tea
Classic and basic flavor
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.95
|Strawberry Creamy Milk
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Romancing the Bean Cafe
3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank
|Popular items
|Latte SM
|$4.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam. -enjoy
|Latte LG
|$5.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam.
-Enjoy!
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar in your choice of bread.
The Roguelike Tavern
259 North Pass Ave, Burbank
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Poutine
|$14.00
Pulled pork, brown gravy, & burrata, garnished w/green onions
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
A little spicy, a little salty, a little sweet. Delicious.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Parmesan-crusted dill pickle slices, served w/ranch
Fujiya - Burbank
208 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|Popular items
|ALASKAN ROLL
|$12.95
Crab meat & avocado inside, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce
|BAKED SALMON ROLL
|$12.95
Crab meat, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce
|FORBIDDEN ROLL
|$13.95
Shrimp tempura & spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh salmon, crunch flakes & crab meat, eel sauce, spicy mayo
FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Beer Company
3083 N Lima St, Burbank
|Popular items
|You Pick 4-pack
|$14.00
Not sure which 4-pack to commit to? Mix-and-match your options!
|Crowler Black Forest
|$16.00
We took our stellar porter recipe and added Tahitian vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and pureed dark cherry. The result: a well rounded 6.8% Pastry Porter that's as creamy and delicious as it is drinkably balanced.
|Mosaic Pilsner 4-pack
|$15.00
HOPS: Mosaic, Mosaic, Mosaic
What better way to enjoy the full expression of Mosaic hops than to put them into a crisp Pilsner. Full flavored but not overpowering and supremely crushable.
Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles
171 N Maple Street, Burbank
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap
|$14.50
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
|Ahi "Poke" Bowl
|$15.00
Our top seller Ahi Poke Bowl is served with ahi tuna in our house-made traditional poke sauce, sushi white rice with a lemon soy drizzle & topped with masago and green onions, served alongside, house-made pickled cucumbers, avocado, edamame, carrots, and pickled white ginger.
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
227 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|Popular items
|Alaskan
|$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
|Bento
|$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
|Crunch Roll
|$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
PIZZA
Prime Pizza
603 N Hollywood Way, Burbank
|Popular items
|Grandma
|$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing
Urban Press Winery & Restaurant
316 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Deal
3501 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank
Brews Brothers Brewpub
3000 w olive ave, burbank
|Popular items
|Funkin' Fun Guy
|$15.50
|Kids Burger
|$7.00
|Tuna Melt
|$14.50
Tacos 1986 Burbank
4005 West Riverside Drive ste 102, Burbank
|Popular items
|Adobada Taco
|$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
|Pollo Taco
|$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Asada Taco
|$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING
3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor, Burbank
|Popular items
|Combo 4 (2 Sliders w/ Fries)
|$12.50
Combo 4 features 2 sliders, each with a jumbo chicken tender, pickles, and choice of sauce on a toasted mini brioche bun. Served with seasoned crinkle-cut fries
|Combo 2 (Classic Sandwich w/ Fries)
|$11.50
Combo #2 features our classic hand-breaded chicken sandwich and our seasoned crinkle-cut fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
4 Mini Belgian Waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar, 2 jumbo chicken tenders, maple butter & maple syrup served on the side
Hoppin' Chicken
3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor, Burbank
|Popular items
|Combo 3 (2 Tenders w/ Fries)
|$11.50
Combo #3 features 2 of our juicy hand-breaded chicken tenders on toasted thick-cut white bread layered with pickles. Includes your choice of dipping sauce and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
|8 Bites
|$9.00
8 chicken bites served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
|Combo 5 (8 Chicken Bites w/ Fries)
|$12.00
Combo #5 features 8 of our hand-breaded juicy chicken bites, choice of 2 dipping sauces and seasoned crinkle-cut fries.