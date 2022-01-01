Burbank restaurants you'll love

Burbank restaurants
Toast
  Burbank

Must-try Burbank restaurants

Hank's... a deli of sorts image

 

Hank's... a deli of sorts

4315 W Riverside Drive, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Number 1$10.50
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon or homemade turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli
Number 3$15.00
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
Number 4$11.50
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
Milano Cafe & Deli image

 

Milano Cafe & Deli

269 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon (Grilled w/Lemon sauce)$14.99
WIld caught Salmon simply grilled
Cannoli (Choc Chip)$3.79
Typical Italian cannoli shells filled with ricotta or mascarpone and garnished with tiny chocolate chips or nuts.
Caprese Sand & Pesto w/2oz Chips$8.99
Tomato, mozzarella, pesto & arugula
Favoritea Cafe image

 

Favoritea Cafe

928 N San Fernando Blvd STE D, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Milk Tea
Classic and basic flavor
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
Strawberry Creamy Milk
Romancing the Bean Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte SM$4.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam. -enjoy
Latte LG$5.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam.
-Enjoy!
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar in your choice of bread.
The Roguelike Tavern image

 

The Roguelike Tavern

259 North Pass Ave, Burbank

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Poutine$14.00
Pulled pork, brown gravy, & burrata, garnished w/green onions
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
A little spicy, a little salty, a little sweet. Delicious.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Parmesan-crusted dill pickle slices, served w/ranch
Fujiya - Burbank image

 

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALASKAN ROLL$12.95
Crab meat & avocado inside, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce
BAKED SALMON ROLL$12.95
Crab meat, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce
FORBIDDEN ROLL$13.95
Shrimp tempura & spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh salmon, crunch flakes & crab meat, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Lincoln Beer Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Beer Company

3083 N Lima St, Burbank

Avg 4.6 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
You Pick 4-pack$14.00
Not sure which 4-pack to commit to? Mix-and-match your options!
Crowler Black Forest$16.00
We took our stellar porter recipe and added Tahitian vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and pureed dark cherry. The result: a well rounded 6.8% Pastry Porter that's as creamy and delicious as it is drinkably balanced.
Mosaic Pilsner 4-pack$15.00
HOPS: Mosaic, Mosaic, Mosaic
What better way to enjoy the full expression of Mosaic hops than to put them into a crisp Pilsner. Full flavored but not overpowering and supremely crushable.
Consumer pic

 

Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles

171 N Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap$14.50
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.
Brisket & Egg Burrito$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Ahi "Poke" Bowl$15.00
Our top seller Ahi Poke Bowl is served with ahi tuna in our house-made traditional poke sauce, sushi white rice with a lemon soy drizzle & topped with masago and green onions, served alongside, house-made pickled cucumbers, avocado, edamame, carrots, and pickled white ginger.
Octopus Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

227 E Palm Ave, Burbank

Avg 4.3 (2927 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Prime Pizza image

PIZZA

Prime Pizza

603 N Hollywood Way, Burbank

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grandma$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
Garlic Knots$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

201 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
Story Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Story Tavern

150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40, Burbank

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Urban Press Winery & Restaurant image

 

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

316 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TAP The Asian Project image

 

TAP The Asian Project

1001 N San Fernando Blvd Unit 130, Burbank

Avg 4.1 (593 reviews)
Takeout
The New Deal image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Deal

3501 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 4 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Brews Brothers Brewpub

3000 w olive ave, burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Funkin' Fun Guy$15.50
Kids Burger$7.00
Tuna Melt$14.50
Tacos 1986 Burbank image

 

Tacos 1986 Burbank

4005 West Riverside Drive ste 102, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Adobada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Pollo Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Asada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Consumer pic

 

Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING

3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo 4 (2 Sliders w/ Fries)$12.50
Combo 4 features 2 sliders, each with a jumbo chicken tender, pickles, and choice of sauce on a toasted mini brioche bun. Served with seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Combo 2 (Classic Sandwich w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #2 features our classic hand-breaded chicken sandwich and our seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
4 Mini Belgian Waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar, 2 jumbo chicken tenders, maple butter & maple syrup served on the side
Main pic

 

Kings Deli

109 N Pass Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Hoppin' Chicken

3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo 3 (2 Tenders w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #3 features 2 of our juicy hand-breaded chicken tenders on toasted thick-cut white bread layered with pickles. Includes your choice of dipping sauce and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
8 Bites$9.00
8 chicken bites served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
Combo 5 (8 Chicken Bites w/ Fries)$12.00
Combo #5 features 8 of our hand-breaded juicy chicken bites, choice of 2 dipping sauces and seasoned crinkle-cut fries.
