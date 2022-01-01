Burbank cafés you'll love

Toast

Milano Cafe & Deli image

 

Milano Cafe & Deli

269 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Sand & Pesto w/2oz Chips$8.99
Tomato, mozzarella, pesto & arugula
Salmon (Grilled w/Lemon sauce)$14.99
WIld caught Salmon simply grilled
Cannoli (Choc Chip)$3.79
Typical Italian cannoli shells filled with ricotta or mascarpone and garnished with tiny chocolate chips or nuts.
Romancing the Bean Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte SM$4.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam. -enjoy
Latte LG$5.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam.
-Enjoy!
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar in your choice of bread.
Consumer pic

 

Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles

171 N Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket & Egg Burrito$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap$14.50
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.
Fried Chicken Lemon Velvet Waffle$16.50
Our Lemon Velvet Waffle features one of our fried chicken tenders, a scoop of our house-made ube mascarpone, lemon zest, a blackberry drizzle, garnished with fresh blackberries and our signature maple butter.
