Burbank cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Burbank
Milano Cafe & Deli
269 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|Popular items
|Caprese Sand & Pesto w/2oz Chips
|$8.99
Tomato, mozzarella, pesto & arugula
|Salmon (Grilled w/Lemon sauce)
|$14.99
WIld caught Salmon simply grilled
|Cannoli (Choc Chip)
|$3.79
Typical Italian cannoli shells filled with ricotta or mascarpone and garnished with tiny chocolate chips or nuts.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Romancing the Bean Cafe
3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank
|Popular items
|Latte SM
|$4.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam. -enjoy
|Latte LG
|$5.00
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam.
-Enjoy!
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar in your choice of bread.
Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles
171 N Maple Street, Burbank
|Popular items
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap
|$14.50
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.
|Fried Chicken Lemon Velvet Waffle
|$16.50
Our Lemon Velvet Waffle features one of our fried chicken tenders, a scoop of our house-made ube mascarpone, lemon zest, a blackberry drizzle, garnished with fresh blackberries and our signature maple butter.