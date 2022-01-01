Burritos in Burbank

Burbank restaurants that serve burritos

Romancing the Bean Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Eggs, cheddar, and potatoes in wheat tortilla.
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
Brisket & Egg Burrito image

 

Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles

171 N Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket & Egg Burrito$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Served in a flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, mexican four-cheese blend, potatoes, house-made pico de gallo, and green onion aioli, with a side of our house-made green salsa, and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Choose your protein
More about Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles

