Chicken sandwiches in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles

3917 Riverside Drive, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Our classic chicken sandwich features a hand-breaded fried chicken breast, pickles, and our house-made chipotle aioli.
Ruby's Signature Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Our Ruby's signature chicken sandwich features a hand-bread fried chicken breast, our signature yuzu slaw (red & green cabbage, carrots, fresh mint, fresh cilantro and finely diced jalapenos in a house-made yuzu vinaigrette) with our house-made chipotle aioli. This sandwich is also great with our house-made Alabama white BBQ sauce.
More about Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles
Red Maple Cafe

173 North Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Sandwich or Wrap$14.00
Our chicken pesto sandwich/wrap features a grilled seasoned chicken breast, arugula, provolone cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto aioli (contains nuts)
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap$14.50
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.
More about Red Maple Cafe

