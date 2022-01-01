Chicken wraps in Burbank
Burbank restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about BISTRO STRADA
BISTRO STRADA
312 Glen Oaks Boulevard, Burbank
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avacado Puree, Bacon, Black Beans, Cheddar cheese, Chipotle aioli wrapped in tortilla Sandwich includes a side of house pickle and Chips
More about Red Maple Cafe
Red Maple Cafe
173 North Maple Street, Burbank
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich or Wrap
|$14.00
Our chicken pesto sandwich/wrap features a grilled seasoned chicken breast, arugula, provolone cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto aioli (contains nuts)
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap
|$14.50
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.