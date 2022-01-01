Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve crab rolls

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bake Blue Crab Roll$12.95
Blue Crab Roll$12.95
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Fujiya - Burbank image

 

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
IMIT. CRAB ROLL$5.25
More about Fujiya - Burbank

