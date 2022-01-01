Edamame in
Burbank
/
Burbank
/
Edamame
Burbank restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
227 E Palm Ave, Burbank
Avg 4.3
(2927 reviews)
Edamame
$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame
$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Kabuki
201 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.95
More about Kabuki
Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank
Tuna Rolls
Waffles
Avocado Rolls
Salmon
Brisket
Sliders
Salmon Rolls
Burritos
More near Burbank to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Van Nuys
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston