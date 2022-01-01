Egg burritos in Burbank

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milano Cafe & Deli

269 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO: Sausage, Eggs, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Sour Cream$9.99
More about Milano Cafe & Deli
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Red Maple Cafe

173 North Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Served in a flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, mexican four-cheese blend, potatoes, house-made pico de gallo, and green onion aioli, with a side of our house-made green salsa, and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Choose your protein
Brisket & Egg Burrito$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
More about Red Maple Cafe

