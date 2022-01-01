Egg burritos in Burbank
Burbank restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about Milano Cafe & Deli
Milano Cafe & Deli
269 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|BREAKFAST BURRITO: Sausage, Eggs, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Sour Cream
|$9.99
More about Red Maple Cafe
Red Maple Cafe
173 North Maple Street, Burbank
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Served in a flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, mexican four-cheese blend, potatoes, house-made pico de gallo, and green onion aioli, with a side of our house-made green salsa, and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Choose your protein
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.