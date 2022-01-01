Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Hank's... a deli of sorts

4315 W Riverside Drive, Burbank

Takeout
Egg Salad$5.00
mustard, mayo, chives, dill, S&P
More about Hank's... a deli of sorts
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad$12.00
Scoop Egg Salad$5.00
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe

