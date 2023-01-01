Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve fish and chips

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Deal

3501 w magnolia blvd, Burbank

Avg 4 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$20.00
More about The New Deal
Brews Brothers Brewpub - Burbank

3000 w olive ave, burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$12.00
More about Brews Brothers Brewpub - Burbank

