Fried pickles in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve fried pickles

The Roguelike Tavern image

 

The Roguelike Tavern

259 North Pass Ave, Burbank

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Parmesan-crusted dill pickle slices, served w/ranch
More about The Roguelike Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Brews Brothers Brewpub

3000 w olive ave, burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Brews Brothers Brewpub

