Fried pickles in
Burbank
/
Burbank
/
Fried Pickles
Burbank restaurants that serve fried pickles
The Roguelike Tavern
259 North Pass Ave, Burbank
Avg 5
(20 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$10.00
Parmesan-crusted dill pickle slices, served w/ranch
More about The Roguelike Tavern
Brews Brothers Brewpub
3000 w olive ave, burbank
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.00
More about Brews Brothers Brewpub
