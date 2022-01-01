Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve hummus

Romancing the Bean Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Hummus$3.00
Hummus Plate$14.00
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Brews Brothers Brewpub - Burbank

3000 w olive ave, burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Hummus$10.00
More about Brews Brothers Brewpub - Burbank

