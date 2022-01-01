Octopus in Burbank
Burbank restaurants that serve octopus
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank
|Fried Baby Octopus
|$9.95
Deep Fried Baby Octopus with mayo
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
227 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|Octopus Sushi
|$3.50
Tako
|Octopus Special Plate
|$22.95
Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore),
Sushi (Salmon, Yellowtail, Unagi, Shrimp),
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll & Roe Bowl
(Red Tobiko, Black Tobiko, Smelt Egg & Uni on Sushi Rice).
|Octopus Sunomono
|$7.25
Sliced octopus with thinly sliced marinated cucumbers.