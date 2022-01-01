Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Burbank

Go
Burbank restaurants
Toast

Burbank restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Baby Octopus$9.95
Deep Fried Baby Octopus with mayo
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Fujiya - Burbank image

 

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
OCTOPUS SUSHI$4.95
More about Fujiya - Burbank
Item pic

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

227 E Palm Ave, Burbank

Avg 4.3 (2927 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Sushi$3.50
Tako
Octopus Special Plate$22.95
Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore),
Sushi (Salmon, Yellowtail, Unagi, Shrimp),
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll & Roe Bowl
(Red Tobiko, Black Tobiko, Smelt Egg & Uni on Sushi Rice).
Octopus Sunomono$7.25
Sliced octopus with thinly sliced marinated cucumbers.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank

Mussels

Pies

Crab Rolls

California Rolls

Cappuccino

Quesadillas

Shrimp Tempura

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Burbank to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston