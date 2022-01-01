Pancakes in Burbank
Burbank restaurants that serve pancakes
Milano Cafe & Deli
269 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|RICOTTA: Ricotta Pancakes
|$8.99
Red Maple Cafe
173 North Maple Street, Burbank
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.00
Our buttermilk pancakes are sprinkled with powdered sugar on top and come with pure maple syrup and our signature house-made maple butter on the side.
|Banana Blueberry Pancakes
|$14.00
Our banana blueberry pancakes are layered 3 high with blueberry stuffed pancakes topped with sliced bananas, powdered sugar and a sea salt caramel drizzle. served with whipped cream, house-made maple butter. pure maple syrup upon request.
|Gluten Free Pancakes
|$13.50
Our gluten-free pancakes are made with almond meal and white & brown rice flour.
They come sprinkled with powdered sugar on top and pure maple syrup and our signature house-made maple butter on the side.