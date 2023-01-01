Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prosciutto in
Burbank
/
Burbank
/
Prosciutto
Burbank restaurants that serve prosciutto
Centanni Trattoria - 117 N Victory Blvd
117 N Victory Blvd, Burbank
No reviews yet
Prosciutto & Heirloom Burrata
$17.00
More about Centanni Trattoria - 117 N Victory Blvd
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Romancing the Bean Cafe
3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank
Avg 3.7
(975 reviews)
Side Prosciutto
$3.00
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank
Minestrone Soup
Pork Chops
Tuna Rolls
Sweet Potato Fries
Shrimp Tempura
Mussels
Chopped Salad
Chicken Curry
More near Burbank to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1012 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1012 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston