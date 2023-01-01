Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve sundaes

Brews Brothers Brewpub - Burbank

3000 w olive ave, burbank

Brownie Sundae$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Deal

3501 w magnolia blvd, Burbank

Avg 4 (401 reviews)
Deep Fried Oreo Sundae$8.00
Hot Fudge Sundae$8.00
