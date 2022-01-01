Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Kings Deli

109 N Pass Ave, Burbank

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.95
Build your option additional items may have an additional charge (price is listed)
More about Kings Deli
Red Maple Cafe

173 North Maple Street, Burbank

TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$13.50
Our tuna sandwich features pole-caught tuna made with green apple, celery, and red onion layered with butter lettuce, tomato, and roasted red peppers. Served on sourdough or multigrain (regular or toasted) with your choice of side.
More about Red Maple Cafe

