Tuna sandwiches in Burbank

Kings Deli
109 N Pass Ave, Burbank
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Build your option additional items may have an additional charge (price is listed)
Red Maple Cafe
173 North Maple Street, Burbank
|Tuna Sandwich
|$13.50
Our tuna sandwich features pole-caught tuna made with green apple, celery, and red onion layered with butter lettuce, tomato, and roasted red peppers. Served on sourdough or multigrain (regular or toasted) with your choice of side.