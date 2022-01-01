Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Milano Cafe & Deli

269 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club w/Fresh Turkey, bacon, cheese on 9 grain$12.99
More about Milano Cafe & Deli
Kings Deli

109 N Pass Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$12.95
Build your option additional items may have an additional charge (price is listed)
More about Kings Deli

