Cheese fries in Burbank

More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank
|Brisket Cheese Fries
|$9.99
BBQ brisket, melted nacho cheese
More about Slice Factory - Burbank
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory - Burbank
7141 W 79th St, Burbank
|Beefed Up! Cheese Fries
|$8.95
Order of our Factory Fries loaded with our cheddar cheese sauce, sliced Italian beef and topped with our homemade hot giardinera.
|Factory Cheese Fries
|$5.49
|Loaded Cheese Fries
|$8.95
Platter of factory fried loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, smoked bacon and jalapenos.