Cheese fries in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve cheese fries

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Cheese Fries$9.99
BBQ brisket, melted nacho cheese
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory - Burbank

7141 W 79th St, Burbank

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beefed Up! Cheese Fries$8.95
Order of our Factory Fries loaded with our cheddar cheese sauce, sliced Italian beef and topped with our homemade hot giardinera.
Factory Cheese Fries$5.49
Loaded Cheese Fries$8.95
Platter of factory fried loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, smoked bacon and jalapenos.
More about Slice Factory - Burbank

