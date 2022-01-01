Chicken tenders in Burbank

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burbank restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders
Breaded and fried Chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping
Chicken Tenders Dinner$16.39
6 Chicken tenders, breaded, with choice of sauce, 2 sides and then ranch or blue cheese for dipping
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)$7.49
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

7141 W 79th St, Burbank

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Strips Dinner$7.95
Five juicy tenderloins fried to perfection, served with your choice of sauce. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.
Chicken Tenders
More about Slice Factory

Map

Map

