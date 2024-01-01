Fish tacos in Burbank
Burbank restaurants that serve fish tacos
Takito-Holic - Burbank
8508 S Cicero Ave, Burbank
|Fish & Shrimp Taco Dinner (3)
|$15.00
Three breaded fish or shrimp tacos (3) dinner with a side of fries or rice & beans.
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank
|Mazatlan Style Fish Tacos
|$14.99
beer-battered fried fish, corn tortillas, honey-chipotle coleslaw, sides of Mexican rice, super Caesar salad & avocado tomatillo sauce
|California Fish Tacos
|$16.99
3 grilled Mahi-Mahi tacos, honey-chipotle coleslaw; Mexican rice, Super Caesar salad, & roasted tomato salsa