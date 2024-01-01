Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve fish tacos

Takito-Holic - Burbank

8508 S Cicero Ave, Burbank

Fish & Shrimp Taco Dinner (3)$15.00
Three breaded fish or shrimp tacos (3) dinner with a side of fries or rice & beans.
More about Takito-Holic - Burbank
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

Mazatlan Style Fish Tacos$14.99
beer-battered fried fish, corn tortillas, honey-chipotle coleslaw, sides of Mexican rice, super Caesar salad & avocado tomatillo sauce
California Fish Tacos$16.99
3 grilled Mahi-Mahi tacos, honey-chipotle coleslaw; Mexican rice, Super Caesar salad, & roasted tomato salsa
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank

