Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Burbank

Go
Burbank restaurants
Toast

Burbank restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Takito-Holic - Burbank

8508 S Cicero Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Queso Quesadilla (2oz)$0.75
More about Takito-Holic - Burbank
Item pic

 

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas- Pulled Pork$14.99
Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream
Steak Quesadillas-App$13.99
grilled steak, green peppers, onions, Jack cheese, flour tortilla; sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole on the side
Quesadillas- Roasted Veggies$14.99
Jack cheese, peppers, onions, guacamole, pico & sour cream
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank

Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank

Nachos

Burritos

French Fries

Tacos

Tortas

Shrimp Tacos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Burbank to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston