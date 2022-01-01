Tacos in Burbank
Takito-Holic - Burbank
Takito-Holic - Burbank
8508 S Cicero Ave, Burbank
|Taco Dinner (2)
|$11.00
Three tacos with a side of pinto refried beans & rice.
|Tacos
|$4.00
Corn or Flour tortilla.
|Taco-Holic
|$14.00
Three Tacos with a crispy cheese wrap on a corn tortilla.
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank
|Cochinita Pibil Tacos (App)
|$8.99
three corn cochinita pibil tacos topped with, cotija cheese, pickled red onion
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$13.99
3 tacos filled with grilled pork cutlets, red chile marinade, grilled pineapple-habanero salsa, topped with cilantro and onion, served Mexican rice & black beans
|Pork Tacos APP
|$7.99
Pork Tacos appetizer- two tacos with shredded pork, chopped zucchini, onions and cilantro with mojo sauce