Tacos in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Takito-Holic - Burbank

8508 S Cicero Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Dinner (2)$11.00
Three tacos with a side of pinto refried beans & rice.
Tacos$4.00
Corn or Flour tortilla.
Taco-Holic$14.00
Three Tacos with a crispy cheese wrap on a corn tortilla.
More about Takito-Holic - Burbank
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cochinita Pibil Tacos (App)$8.99
three corn cochinita pibil tacos topped with, cotija cheese, pickled red onion
Tacos Al Pastor$13.99
3 tacos filled with grilled pork cutlets, red chile marinade, grilled pineapple-habanero salsa, topped with cilantro and onion, served Mexican rice & black beans
Pork Tacos APP$7.99
Pork Tacos appetizer- two tacos with shredded pork, chopped zucchini, onions and cilantro with mojo sauce
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank

