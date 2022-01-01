Burban Kitchen
Eat local, support local, stay safe.
1925 Market Place
Popular Items
Location
1925 Market Place
Chico CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Meriam Park Drive In
Come in and enjoy!
Burger Hut Burgers
Where You Build it Better Since 1978
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0351
Nothing Bundt Cakes