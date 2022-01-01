Go
Burban Kitchen

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmesan$15.00
Panko crusted eggplant with a spicy tomato sauce and béchamel, Orland Farmstead Creamery fromage blanc and fresh basil.
Wild Calamari Steak$20.00
Lightly crisped abalone-style calamari steak, cornmeal spiced, with a lemon caper sauce and yam mash.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Fresh brussels sprouts cooked in pork drippings, garlic, and pepper flakes, with shaved parmesan and balsamic caramel.
Spicy Buddha For 2$20.00
Hangar 1 Buddha's Hand Citron Vodka, Agave, Fresh Lemon, Serrano Chili Pepper, Bundaberg Ginger Beer
The Carlos Burger$16.00
5-Dot Ranch ground steak, cooked medium, Orland Farmstead Creamery jalapeno queso fresco, avocado mash, marinated tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, on a brioche bun and served with fries.
12 oz Grilled Skirt Steak$25.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, with Yukon gold potato gratin, seasonal vegetables, and sauce poivre.
Short Rib Tacos$16.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken thighs, served with coconut rice, seasonal vegetables, and red curry sauce.
Deconstructed Short Rib Tacos Plate$16.00
Deconstructed tacos with 5-Dot Ranch boneless short-rib, slow cooked, served with corn tortillas, Pacific Culture curtido, onion crema, sauce verde, and black beans.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken, breaded and fried, and served with fries.
Location

1925 Market Place

Chico CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
