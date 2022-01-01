Go
Toast

Burb's Burgers - Ballard

Come in and enjoy!

5101 14th Avenue Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12oz Burbs Shake$4.50
Ranch$0.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.00
crispy chicken thigh, zesty mayo, shredded lettuce, butter toasted bun
Grilled Cheese$4.25
butter toasted texas toast with american cheese.... Feel free to spice it up with some onions or bacon or?
Special Sauce$0.50
Honey Mustard$0.50
Burbs Special$5.00
smashed, griddled and well caramelized local beef patty with American cheese,griddled onions, pickles, special sauce, shredded lettuce
Fries$3.50
thin, crispy, salty and golden brown....
Chicken Nuggs$5.50
crispy spiced chicken nuggets with your choice of zesty sauce
Burbs Classic$4.50
smashed, griddled and well caramelized local beef patty with American cheese, ketchup, mustard on a butter toasted bun
See full menu

Location

5101 14th Avenue Northwest

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trailbend Taproom

No reviews yet

Trailbend Taproom - A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails. Come on in and enjoy!

Great Notion Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Serious Pie Ballard

No reviews yet

Grab some takeout and enjoy!
Adding a tasty beverage to your order? Please have your valid ID available at pick up.

ESR Pop-Up

No reviews yet

The ESR Pop-up is your Valentine's source for an extravagent feast for you to assemble and heat at home. The first course is five dishes to share and includes ahi crudo with fresno chili, dungeness crab cakes, and baby lettuces with chioggia beets, goat cheese, and pistachio. The main course features a 2lb St. Helens prime rib roast with au jus and horseradish cream accompanied by fingerling potatoes, and leek bread bread pudding with wild mushrooms and gruyere. For dessert you'll enjoy a burnt honey panna cotta with blood orange and streusel. There are also optional a la carte supplements and special cocktails available. The prime rib roast includeds a seasoning kit and cooking instructions. All sides and accompaniments also include reheating and assembly instructions.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston