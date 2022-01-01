Burdo
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2509 N MIAMI AVE
Miami, FL 33127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2509 N MIAMI AVE, Miami FL 33127
Nearby restaurants
Beaker & Gray
Eatery. Bar room. Purlieu.
Conceptualized by Chef/Owner Brian Nasajon and Bar Manager/Owner Ben Potts, Beaker & Gray is a 120-seat indoor/outdoor eatery and bar in Wynwood with an inventive, playful, globally-inspired menu and vibrant bar scene.
Named after two elemental culinary tools – the Beaker, used by bartenders to mix drinks, and a Gray Kunz spoon, used by chefs to execute dishes – Beaker & Gray features small, shareable plates and elegant, yet fun, crafted cocktails utilizing worldly ingredients and fresh, locally-sourced produce, including the Nasajon's backyard garden. All animal products are humanely raised – 100% grass-fed and free-range beef, free-range pork and poultry, and wild-caught fish. Coffees and teas are fair trade and pesticide-free, and filtered water is exclusively used in cooking.
The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.
Kush
18 taps, rare finds, aged beers, rotating list and local food made from scratch.
Devia Juice Bar - Midtown Garden
Come in and enjoy!